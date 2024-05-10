11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth
Problem 9.12a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following adjectives best describes a surgical procedure that is free of microbial contaminants?
a. disinfected
b. sanitized
c. degermed
d. aseptic
