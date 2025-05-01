Problem 1
The human papillomavirus vaccine consists of surface proteins engineered from various HPV strains. How would you classify this vaccine?
a. Whole inactivated vaccine
b. Whole live attenuated vaccine
c. Recombinant subunit vaccine
d. mRNA vaccine
e. Vector vaccine
Problem 2
Which of the following vaccines is most likely to be contraindicated for an immune compromised patient?
a. An mRNA vaccine
b. A whole inactivated vaccine
c. A toxoid vaccine
d. A conjugate vaccine
e. A live attenuated vaccine
Problem 3
If parents in the United States decline or delay vaccinations for their children because they fear the refuted claim of a link between vaccinations and autism, which of the following is a possible result?
a. A decrease in diagnosis of autism with a decrease of vaccinations
b. An increase in diagnosis of autism with an increase of vaccinations
c. An increase in the administration of subunit vaccines
d. A decrease in herd immunity
e. An increase in public demand for inactivated vaccines
Problem 4
How does an antibody neutralize a virus?
a. By preventing the virus from binding to a receptor protein on a host cell
b. By preventing the virus from injecting its nucleic acid into its host cell
c. By degrading the capsid
d. By inserting holes into the viral envelope
e. By preventing the virus from replicating while inside the host
Problem 5
A direct ELISA test is utilized as a pregnancy test because it tests for:
a. Antibodies to the fetus in urine
b. Antibodies to a pregnancy hormone in urine
c. An antigen that recognizes a pregnancy hormone in urine
d. T cells that recognize a pregnancy hormone in urine
e. The presence of a pregnancy hormone in urine
Problem 6
What was the purpose of the practice of variolation?
Problem 7
What caused thousands of parents in the United States and the United Kingdom to stop vaccinating their children after 1998?
Problem 8
Is there a definitive scientific link between autism and vaccines? Support your response with information from the text.
Problem 10
Match the pathogen part to the inactivated vaccine:
<IMAGE>
Problem 11
Select the true statements about mRNA vaccines. Select all that apply.
a. These vaccines contain a type of nucleic acid
b. These vaccines can alter cellular DNA
c. These vaccines often require a booster dose
d. These vaccines do not require adjuvants
e. These vaccines require an engineered virus to deliver the mRNA to a target cell
Problem 12
Place the following steps in order for a neutralization test:
a. Incubate cell culture for a few days
b. Add suspected infecting virus to the patient's serum
c. Inspect cell culture for viral infection
d. Extract serum from patient
e. Mix patient serum with virus and add the mixture to a cell culture
Problem 13
Describe one difference between a direct ELISA and an indirect ELISA.
Problem 14
How many copies could PCR make if we started with one copy of a template and performed 15 cycles of copying?
a. A few
b. A few hundred
c. A few thousand
d. Millions
Problem 15
How could a CRISPR-Cas9 enter a human cell for genome editing purposes?
Ch. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular Method
Back
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular Method