If parents in the United States decline or delay vaccinations for their children because they fear the refuted claim of a link between vaccinations and autism, which of the following is a possible result? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. A decrease in diagnosis of autism with a decrease of vaccinations

b. An increase in diagnosis of autism with an increase of vaccinations

c. An increase in the administration of subunit vaccines

d. A decrease in herd immunity

e. An increase in public demand for inactivated vaccines