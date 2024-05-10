20. Adaptive Immunity
Review of Adaptive Immunity
2:16 minutes
Problem 14.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
If parents in the United States decline or delay vaccinations for their children because they fear the refuted claim of a link between vaccinations and autism, which of the following is a possible result? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. A decrease in diagnosis of autism with a decrease of vaccinations
b. An increase in diagnosis of autism with an increase of vaccinations
c. An increase in the administration of subunit vaccines
d. A decrease in herd immunity
e. An increase in public demand for inactivated vaccines
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice