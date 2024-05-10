20. Adaptive Immunity
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
3:30 minutes
Problem 14.4a
How does an antibody neutralize a virus?
a. By preventing the virus from binding to a receptor protein on a host cell
b. By preventing the virus from injecting its nucleic acid into its host cell
c. By degrading the capsid
d. By inserting holes into the viral envelope
e. By preventing the virus from replicating while inside the host
Verified Solution
