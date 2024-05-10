19. Innate Immunity
Introduction to Immunity
2:04 minutes
The human papillomavirus vaccine consists of surface proteins engineered from various
HPV strains. How would you classify this vaccine?
a. Whole inactivated vaccine
b. Whole live attenuated vaccine
c. Recombinant subunit vaccine
d. mRNA vaccine
e. Vector vaccine
