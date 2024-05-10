20. Adaptive Immunity
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
3:20 minutes
Problem 14.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A direct ELISA test is utilized as a pregnancy test because it tests for:
(NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. antibodies to the fetus in urine.
b. antibodies to a pregnancy hormone in urine.
c. an antigen that recognizes a pregnancy hormone in urine.
d. T cells that recognize a pregnancy hormone in urine.
e. the presence of a pregnancy hormone in urine.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
8
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice