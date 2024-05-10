A direct ELISA test is utilized as a pregnancy test because it tests for:

(NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. antibodies to the fetus in urine.

b. antibodies to a pregnancy hormone in urine.

c. an antigen that recognizes a pregnancy hormone in urine.

d. T cells that recognize a pregnancy hormone in urine.

e. the presence of a pregnancy hormone in urine.