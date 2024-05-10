19. Innate Immunity
Introduction to Immunity
Problem 14.2a
Which of the following vaccines is most likely to be contraindicated for an immune compromised patient? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. An mRNA vaccine
b. A whole inactivated vaccine
c. A toxoid vaccine
d. A conjugate vaccine
e. A live attenuated vaccine
