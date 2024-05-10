20. Adaptive Immunity
Review of Adaptive Immunity
Problem 14.11a
Select the true statements about mRNA vaccines. Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. These vaccines contain a type of nucleic acid.
b. These vaccines can alter cellular DNA.
c. These vaccines often require a booster dose.
d. These vaccines do not require adjuvants.
e. These vaccines require an engineered virus to deliver the mRNA to a target cell.
