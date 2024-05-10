20. Adaptive Immunity
Antibodies
Problem 14.12a
Place the following steps in order for a neutralization test:
a. Incubate cell culture for a few days.
b. Add suspected infecting virus to the patient's serum.
c. Inspect cell culture for viral infection.
d. Extract serum from patient.
e. Mix patient serum with virus and add the mixture to a cell culture.
