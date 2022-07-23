The photo shows an organism growing in glucose fermentation broth. What can you conclude about this specimen with regard to its ability (or lack thereof) to ferment the sugar sucrose? Explain your answer.
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The photo shows an organism growing in glucose fermentation broth. What can you conclude about this specimen with regard to its ability (or lack thereof) to ferment the sugar sucrose? Explain your answer.
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_______________________ is a process that uses light energy to drive an electron transport chain to make ATP.
_______________________ is a process that relies on a phosphorylated intermediate to directly convert ADP to ATP.
Match the term to the statement. (Some terms will be used more than once.)
_______________________ is a process that uses energy from nutrients to fuel an electron transport chain to make ATP.
Use this pathway schematic to answer questions a through d.
a. Which enzyme carries out a redox reaction? In this reaction, what is being reduced and what is being oxidized?
b. Which enzyme would be the most likely to be regulated by feedback inhibition?
c. What is the end product of this pathway?
d. Which enzyme carries out substrate-level phosphorylation?