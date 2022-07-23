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Ch. 8 - Microbial Metabolism
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 8 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 12
Chapter 8, Problem 12

The _______________________ test detects if an organism can convert hydrogen peroxide to water and oxygen. The test result is usually _______________________ in anaerobic microbes and usually _______________________ in aerobic microbes. You know the test is positive by _______________________.

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Identify the name of the test that detects the ability of an organism to convert hydrogen peroxide (H\_2O\_2) into water (H\_2O) and oxygen (O\_2). This test is known as the catalase test.
Understand the biochemical basis: The catalase enzyme breaks down hydrogen peroxide, a toxic byproduct of aerobic metabolism, into harmless water and oxygen gas.
Recognize the typical results for different types of microbes: Anaerobic microbes usually lack catalase and therefore show a negative catalase test, while aerobic microbes usually produce catalase and show a positive catalase test.
Know how to interpret the test result: A positive catalase test is indicated by the immediate appearance of bubbles or effervescence due to the release of oxygen gas when hydrogen peroxide is added to the microbial culture.
Summarize the answers to fill in the blanks: The test is called the catalase test; it is usually negative in anaerobic microbes and positive in aerobic microbes; the test is positive by the formation of bubbles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catalase Test

The catalase test identifies whether an organism produces the enzyme catalase, which breaks down hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. This test helps differentiate between bacterial species based on their ability to detoxify reactive oxygen species.
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Aerobic vs. Anaerobic Microbes

Aerobic microbes require oxygen for growth and typically produce catalase to neutralize harmful oxygen byproducts. Anaerobic microbes do not use oxygen and often lack catalase, making them unable to break down hydrogen peroxide efficiently.
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Interpreting Catalase Test Results

A positive catalase test is indicated by the rapid formation of oxygen bubbles when hydrogen peroxide is added to a microbial sample. The presence of bubbles shows catalase activity, while no bubbles indicate a negative result.
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Related Practice
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The photo shows an organism growing in glucose fermentation broth. What can you conclude about this specimen with regard to its ability (or lack thereof) to ferment the sugar sucrose? Explain your answer.

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_______________________ is a process that relies on a phosphorylated intermediate to directly convert ADP to ATP.

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Match the term to the statement. (Some terms will be used more than once.)

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Use this pathway schematic to answer questions a through d.

a. Which enzyme carries out a redox reaction? In this reaction, what is being reduced and what is being oxidized?

b. Which enzyme would be the most likely to be regulated by feedback inhibition?

c. What is the end product of this pathway?

d. Which enzyme carries out substrate-level phosphorylation?

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