Problem 1
An RNA virus with an antisense or negative strand must have which of the following enzymes to replicate?
a. Reverse transcriptase
b. Host DNA polymerase
c. RNA-dependent RNA polymerase
d. Host RNA polymerase
Problem 2
A young mother who has hepatitis B is under your care. Your main concern is to prevent the spread of the virus from infected cells to healthy ones. You would recommend:
a. Acyclovir
b. Retrovir
c. Interferon
d. Valtrex
Problem 3
Assume a new enveloped RNA virus is causing an epidemic. Which of the following may be useful to manage the disease? Select all that apply.
a. Injectable antibodies
b. Interferons
c. Antibiotics
d. Nucleoside analogs
Problem 4
Compare and contrast production of viral proteins for dsDNA viruses and ssRNA+ viruses.
Problem 5
An accidental needle stick occurs during the routine treatment of an HIV-positive patient who arrives at your clinic. Immediate administration of _______________ can block viral entry.
a. Enfuvirtide
b. Vapendavir
c. AZT
d. Amantadine
Problem 6
How might phage conversion provide a bacterium with an evolutionary advantage?
Problem 7
The patient has a viral titer of 200 on day four after infection, 30 at 4 weeks after infection, 600 at 8 months after infection, and 23 after 1 year of infection. This is likely a(n) _______________ infection.
Problem 8
Match the following terms.
Problem 9
Which of the following could inform you if your patient had a previous infection with a nonpersistent virus and recovered? Select all that apply.
a. A PCR test
b. A plaque assay
c. An ELISA test
d. An agglutination assay
Problem 10
Which of the following is a potential feature of an animal virus? Select all that apply.
a. Presence of an envelope
b. Presence of a naked icosahedral capsid
c. Ability to inject naked RNA into the host cell
d. Ability to integrate into the host cell’s genome
e. Ability to cause host cell lysis
f. Ability to build DNA from an RNA template
Problem 11
Why don’t bacteriophages undergo an “uncoating” step during replication?
Problem 12
A young man comes into your clinic and asks for an HIV test. He had unprotected sex two weeks ago and is nervous. His best option would be a(n):
a. ELISA of anti-HIV antibodies
b. Test that detects HIV genes
c. Latex agglutination test
d. Cell culture of blood sample
