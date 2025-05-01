Problem 1
<IMAGE>
Show the location of the following diseases: common cold, COVID-19, diphtheria, coccidioidomycosis, influenza, pneumonia, scarlet fever, tuberculosis, and whooping cough.
Problem 2
Compare and contrast mycoplasmal pneumonia and viral pneumonia.
Problem 3
List the causative agent, signs and symptoms, and treatment for four viral diseases of the respiratory system. Separate the diseases according to whether they infect the upper or lower respiratory system.
Problem 4
Complete the following table.
<IMAGE>
Problem 5
Under what conditions can the saprophytes Aspergillus and Rhizopus cause infections?
Problem 6
A patient has been diagnosed as having pneumonia. Is this sufficient information to begin treatment with antimicrobial agents? Briefly discuss why or why not.
Problem 7
List the causative agent, mode of transmission, and endemic area for the diseases histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, blastomycosis, and Pneumocystis pneumonia.
Problem 8
Briefly describe the procedures and positive results of the tuberculin test and what is indicated by a positive test.
Problem 9
Identify the bacteria involved in respiratory infections using the following laboratory test results:
Gram-positive cocci
Catalase-positive: a. ____________________________________
Catalase-negative
Beta-hemolytic, bacitracin inhibition: b. ____________________________________
Alpha-hemolytic, optochin inhibition: c. ____________________________________
Gram-positive rods
Non-acid-fast: d. ____________________________________
Acid-fast: e. ____________________________________
Gram-negative cocci: f. ____________________________________
Gram-negative rods
Aerobes
Coccobacilli: g. ____________________________________
Rods
Grow on nutrient agar: h. ____________________________________
Require special media: i. ____________________________________
Facultative anaerobes
Coccobacilli: j. ____________________________________
Intracellular parasites
Form elementary bodies: k. ____________________________________
Do not form elementary bodies: l. ____________________________________
Wall-less: m. ____________________________________
Problem 10
These aerobic, gram-negative bacteria produce tracheal cytotoxin that kills ciliated cells of the trachea.
Problem 1
A patient has fever, difficulty breathing, chest pains, fluid in the pulmonary alveoli, and a positive tuberculin skin test. Gram-positive cocci are isolated from the sputum. The recommended treatment is
a. A macrolide.
b. Antitoxin.
c. Isoniazid.
d. Tetracyclines.
e. None of the above.
Problem 2
The 19 in COVID-19 signifies that
a. this is the 19th coronavirus epidemic.
b. this is 19th known coronavirus.
c. there are 19 strains of Betacoronavirus.
d. the virus was identified in 2019.
e. the symptoms last for 19 days.
Problem 3
Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
Problem 4
Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
This pneumonia etiology requires cell culture.
Problem 5
Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows ovoid cells in alveolar macrophages. You suspect these are the cause of the patient’s signs and symptoms, but your culture grows a filamentous organism.
Problem 6
Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows spherules.
Problem 7
In San Francisco, ten animal health care technicians developed pneumonia 2 weeks after 130 goats were moved to the animal shelter where they worked. Which of the following is false?
a. Diagnosis is made by a blood agar culture of sputum.
b. The cause is Coxiella burnetii.
c. The bacteria produce endospores.
d. The disease was transmitted by aerosols.
e. Diagnosis is made by complement-fixation tests for antibodies.
Problem 8
Which of the following leads to all the rest?
a. Catarrhal stage
b. Cough
c. Loss of cilia
d. Mucus accumulation
e. Tracheal cytotoxin
Problem 9
Match the following choices to the statement in the question given below:
a. Bordetella pertussis
b. Corynebacterium diphtheriae
c. Legionella pneumophila
d. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
e. None of the above
Causes the formation of a membrane across the throat.
Problem 10
Match the following choices to the statement in the question given below:
a. Bordetella pertussis
b. Corynebacterium diphtheriae
c. Legionella pneumophila
d. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
e. None of the above
Resistant to destruction by phagocytes.
Ch. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory System
