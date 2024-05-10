21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Problem 24.1a
A patient has fever, difficulty breathing, chest pains, fluid in the pulmonary alveoli, and a positive tuberculin skin test. Gram-positive cocci are isolated from the sputum. The recommended treatment is
a. a macrolide.
b. antitoxin.
c. isoniazid.
d. tetracyclines.
e. none of the above.
