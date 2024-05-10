10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows spherules.
