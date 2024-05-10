18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Problem 24.7a
In San Francisco, ten animal health care technicians developed pneumonia 2 weeks after 130 goats were moved to the animal shelter where they worked. Which of the following is false?
a. Diagnosis is made by a blood agar culture of sputum.
b. The cause is Coxiella burnetii.
c. The bacteria produce endospores.
d. The disease was transmitted by aerosols.
e. Diagnosis is made by complement-fixation tests for antibodies.
