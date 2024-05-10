18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)
Problem 24.2a
The 19 in COVID-19 signifies that
a. this is the 19th coronavirus epidemic.
b. this is 19th known coronavirus.
c. there are 19 strains of Betacoronavirus.
d. the virus was identified in 2019.
e. the symptoms last for 19 days.
