10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Growing a Pure Culture
2:16 minutes
Problem 24.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
This pneumonia etiology requires cell culture.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
37
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice