21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 24.1a
<IMAGE>
DRAW IT Show the location of the following diseases: common cold, COVID-19, diphtheria, coccidioidomycosis, influenza, pneumonia, scarlet fever, tuberculosis, and whooping cough.
