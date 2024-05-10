10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Growing a Pure Culture
2:40 minutes
Problem 24.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows ovoid cells in alveolar macrophages. You suspect these are the cause of the patient’s signs and symptoms, but your culture grows a filamentous organism.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
31
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice