Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.
