Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.
a. 3-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane
Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.
a. 3-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane
Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.
c. 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclopentane
Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
d. 1,3-cyclohexadiene
e. cycloocta-1,4-diene
f. (Z)-3-methyl-2-octene
Determine which compounds show cis-trans isomerism. Draw and label the isomers, using both the cis-trans and E-Z nomenclatures where applicable.
a. pent-1-ene
b. pent-2-ene
Draw skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 3, including any cis–trans isomers.
1.
Draw skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 3, including any cis–trans isomers.
2.
a. Draw the condensed structures and give the systematic names for all the alkenes with molecular formula C6H12, ignoring stereoisomers. (Hint: There are 13.)
b. Which of the alkenes have E and Z isomers?
c. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?
d. Which of the alkenes is the least stable?