Draw the structures of the following compounds. (Includes both new and old names.)
(a) triphenylmethanol
(b) 4-(chloromethyl)heptan-3-ol
(c) 2-cyclohexen-1-ol
Draw the structures of the following compounds. (Includes both new and old names.)
(a) triphenylmethanol
(b) 4-(chloromethyl)heptan-3-ol
(c) 2-cyclohexen-1-ol
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(c) C3H6O
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(b) C4H10O
Give both the IUPAC name and the common name for each alcohol.
(a) CH3CH2CH(OH)CH3
(b)
(c)
(d) (CH3)2CHCH2CH2OH
Draw the structures of a homologous series of alcohols that have from one to six carbons and give each of them a common name and a systematic name.