Textbook Question
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(b) C4H10O
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For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(b) C4H10O
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(a) C3H8O
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(d) C3H4O
Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each diol
(d)
(e)
Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each diol
(a) CH3CH(OH)(CH2)4CH(OH)C(CH3)3
(b) HO-(CH2)8-OH
(c)
Give both the IUPAC name and the common name for each alcohol.
(a) CH3CH2CH(OH)CH3
(b)
(c)
(d) (CH3)2CHCH2CH2OH