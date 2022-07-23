For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(c) C3H6O
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(c) C3H6O
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(b) C4H10O
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(a) C3H8O
Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each diol
(d)
(e)
Predict which member of each pair will be more soluble in water. Explain the reasons for your answers.
(a) hexan-1-ol or cyclohexanol
(b) heptan-1-ol or 4-methylphenol
(c) 3-ethylhexan-3-ol or octan-2-ol
(d) hexan-2-ol or cyclooctane-1,4-diol
(e)
Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each diol
(a) CH3CH(OH)(CH2)4CH(OH)C(CH3)3
(b) HO-(CH2)8-OH
(c)