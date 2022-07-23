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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 3d
Chapter 10, Problem 3d

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(d) C3H4O

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. Constitutional isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms. For alcohols, the functional group is -OH (hydroxyl group). We need to determine all possible structures for each molecular formula where the -OH group is attached to different carbon atoms, ensuring unique connectivity.
Step 2: For (a) C3H8O, identify the possible carbon chain arrangements (straight chain or branched) and place the -OH group on different carbons. Ensure that each structure is unique and satisfies the molecular formula. Assign IUPAC names to each structure.
Step 3: For (b) C4H10O, consider all possible carbon chain arrangements (straight chain and branched chains). Place the -OH group on different carbons for each arrangement. Verify that each structure is unique and satisfies the molecular formula. Assign IUPAC names to each alcohol.
Step 4: For (c) C3H6O, note that the molecular formula suggests the presence of a degree of unsaturation (double bond or ring). Consider all possible structures where the -OH group is attached to a carbon in a double-bonded system or a ring. Ensure the structures are unique and assign IUPAC names.
Step 5: For (d) C3H4O, note that the molecular formula suggests two degrees of unsaturation. Consider structures with a combination of double bonds, triple bonds, or rings, ensuring the -OH group is included. Verify uniqueness and assign IUPAC names to each structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Constitutional Isomers

Constitutional isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the connectivity of their atoms. This means that the arrangement of atoms in the molecule varies, leading to different structural forms. Understanding how to draw and identify these isomers is crucial for determining the various alcohols that can be formed from a given molecular formula.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and their positions. Mastery of IUPAC naming is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of each alcohol isomer.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of alcohols, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is the defining functional group. Recognizing functional groups helps in predicting the properties and reactivity of the compounds, as well as in distinguishing between different types of isomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.

(c) C3H6O

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Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.

(b) C4H10O

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Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.

(a) C3H8O

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Textbook Question

Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each diol

(d)

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict which member of each pair will be more soluble in water. Explain the reasons for your answers.

(a) hexan-1-ol or cyclohexanol

(b) heptan-1-ol or 4-methylphenol

(c) 3-ethylhexan-3-ol or octan-2-ol

(d) hexan-2-ol or cyclooctane-1,4-diol

(e)


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Textbook Question

Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each diol

(a) CH3CH(OH)(CH2)4CH(OH)C(CH3)3

(b) HO-(CH2)8-OH

(c)

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