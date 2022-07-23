Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 3b
Chapter 10, Problem 3b

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(b) C4H10O

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. Constitutional isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms. For alcohols, the functional group is -OH (hydroxyl group). We need to identify all possible structures where the -OH group is attached to different carbon atoms, ensuring the molecular formula is satisfied.
Step 2: For part (a) C3H8O, start by arranging the three carbon atoms in a straight chain (propane). Place the -OH group on different carbon atoms to generate isomers. Then, consider branching possibilities (if any). Verify that each structure satisfies the molecular formula and count the total number of isomers.
Step 3: For part (b) C4H10O, arrange the four carbon atoms in a straight chain (butane) and place the -OH group on different carbon atoms. Next, consider branching the carbon chain (e.g., isobutane) and attach the -OH group to different positions. Ensure all structures satisfy the molecular formula and are unique.
Step 4: For part (c) C3H6O, note that this formula suggests unsaturation (double bond or ring). Consider structures where the -OH group is attached to a carbon atom in a double-bonded system (e.g., enols) or a cyclic structure. Ensure all structures are valid alcohols and satisfy the molecular formula.
Step 5: For part (d) C3H4O, this formula indicates even more unsaturation. Explore structures with a triple bond or a combination of double bonds and rings, ensuring the -OH group is present. Verify that all structures satisfy the molecular formula and are unique constitutional isomers.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Constitutional Isomers

Constitutional isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the connectivity of their atoms. This means that the arrangement of atoms in the molecule varies, leading to different structural forms. Understanding how to draw and identify these isomers is crucial for determining the various alcohols that can be formed from a given molecular formula.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
What is a constitutional isomer?

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and their positions. Mastery of IUPAC naming is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the specific alcohols derived from the molecular formulas provided.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
The different parts of an IUPAC name

Functional Groups in Alcohols

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) functional groups. The position and number of these hydroxyl groups influence the properties and classification of the alcohols. Recognizing the role of functional groups is vital for understanding the behavior and reactivity of the isomers formed from the given molecular formulas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.

(c) C3H6O

734
views
Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.

(a) C3H8O

1041
views
Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.

(d) C3H4O

1434
views
Textbook Question

Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each diol

(a) CH3CH(OH)(CH2)4CH(OH)C(CH3)3

(b) HO-(CH2)8-OH

(c)

1256
views
Textbook Question

Give both the IUPAC name and the common name for each alcohol.

(a) CH3CH2CH(OH)CH3

(b)

(c)

(d) (CH3)2CHCH2CH2OH

1649
views