Step 5: For '6-chlorocyclohexadiene', recognize that cyclohexadiene is a six-membered ring with two double bonds. The numbering should start from the position that gives the lowest numbers to the double bonds. Since '6-chloro' is not possible in a six-membered ring, redraw the structure with the chlorine at a valid position and provide the correct name based on the lowest numbering for the double bonds and substituents.