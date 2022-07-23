1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.
2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.
c. hexa-2,4-diene
d. 3-methylpent-2-ene
1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.
2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.
c. hexa-2,4-diene
d. 3-methylpent-2-ene
The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.
a. cis-dimethylpent-2-ene
b. 3-vinylhex-4-ene
For each reaction, decide whether substitution or elimination (or both) is possible, and predict the products you expect. Label the major products.
b. 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane + triethylamine(Et3N:)
Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(f)
(g)
1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.
2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.
a. hex-3-ene
b.buta-1,3-diene
The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.
c. 2-methylcyclopentene
d. 6-chlorocyclohexadiene