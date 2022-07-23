E-Z Nomenclature

E-Z nomenclature is a system used to describe the stereochemistry of double bonds in organic compounds. It is based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules, where 'E' (from German 'entgegen') indicates that the highest priority groups are on opposite sides of the double bond, and 'Z' (from German 'zusammen') indicates they are on the same side. This system is particularly useful for complex molecules where cis-trans terminology is insufficient.