Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks us to determine the predominant form of the given compounds in a solution with a pH of 5.5. To do this, we need to compare the pH of the solution to the pKa of each compound. The relationship between pH and pKa is described by the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation: pH = pKa + log ( [A-] [HA] ) , where [A⁻] is the concentration of the conjugate base and [HA] is the concentration of the acid.