Circle the coplanar atoms in the following structure:
Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of the ones that do.
(d)
(e)
(f) CH3CH=NCH3
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Key Concepts
Cis-Trans Isomerism
Alkenes and Ring Structures
Drawing Isomers
Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) has been used as an anti-inflammatory rub for race horses. DMSO and acetone appear to have similar structures, but the C=O carbon atom in acetone is planar, while the S=O sulfur atom in DMSO is pyramidal. Draw Lewis structures for DMSO and acetone, predict the hybridizations, and explain these observations.
Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).
(c)
(d)
Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).
(a) CH3CH2CH2CH3 and (CH3)3CH
(b) CH2=CH–CH2Cl and CHCl=CH–CH3
Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of the ones that do.
(a) CH3CH=CHCH3
(b) CH3C≡CCH3
(c) CH2=C(CH3)2
In pent-2-yne (CH3CCCH2CH3), there are four atoms in a straight line. Use dashed lines and wedges to draw a three-dimensional representation of this molecule, and circle the four atoms that are in a straight line.