Step 3: Analyze compound (e), CH3CH=C(CH2CH2CH3)CH2CH3. This compound has a double bond between CH3CH and C(CH2CH2CH3). Check if the two groups attached to the double-bonded carbons are different. Since they are different, cis-trans isomerism is possible. Draw the cis isomer with the larger groups (CH2CH2CH3 and CH2CH3) on the same side and the trans isomer with them on opposite sides.