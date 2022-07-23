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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 58d,e,f
Chapter 1, Problem 58d,e,f

Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of the ones that do.
(d)
(e)
(f) CH3CH=NCH3

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cis-trans isomerism. Cis-trans isomerism occurs in compounds with restricted rotation around a double bond or a ring structure, where two substituents can be positioned on the same side (cis) or opposite sides (trans).
Step 2: Analyze compound (d), cyclopentene. Cyclopentene has a double bond within a ring structure. Since the ring restricts rotation, cis-trans isomerism is possible. Draw the cis isomer with both substituents on the same side of the double bond and the trans isomer with substituents on opposite sides.
Step 3: Analyze compound (e), CH3CH=C(CH2CH2CH3)CH2CH3. This compound has a double bond between CH3CH and C(CH2CH2CH3). Check if the two groups attached to the double-bonded carbons are different. Since they are different, cis-trans isomerism is possible. Draw the cis isomer with the larger groups (CH2CH2CH3 and CH2CH3) on the same side and the trans isomer with them on opposite sides.
Step 4: Analyze compound (f), CH3CH=NCH3. This compound has a double bond between CH3CH and NCH3. However, nitrogen in the double bond does not allow for cis-trans isomerism because it does not have two distinct substituents attached to it. Therefore, cis-trans isomerism is not possible for this compound.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. Cis-trans isomerism is possible for compounds (d) cyclopentene and (e) CH3CH=C(CH2CH2CH3)CH2CH3. Draw the cis and trans isomers for these compounds as described in steps 2 and 3. Compound (f) does not exhibit cis-trans isomerism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism, also known as geometric isomerism, occurs in compounds with restricted rotation around a double bond or a ring structure. In cis isomers, substituents are on the same side of the double bond or ring, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This difference in spatial arrangement can lead to distinct physical and chemical properties.
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Alkenes and Ring Structures

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, which is crucial for the existence of cis-trans isomers. Additionally, cyclic compounds, like cyclopentene, can also exhibit this type of isomerism due to the rigidity of their structure, which restricts the rotation around the double bond, allowing for different spatial arrangements of substituents.
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Drawing Isomers

To illustrate cis and trans isomers, one must accurately represent the molecular structure, showing the relative positions of substituents around the double bond or ring. This involves using structural formulas to depict the connectivity of atoms and ensuring that the orientation of groups reflects whether they are on the same side (cis) or opposite sides (trans) of the double bond or ring.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Circle the coplanar atoms in the following structure:

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Textbook Question

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) has been used as an anti-inflammatory rub for race horses. DMSO and acetone appear to have similar structures, but the C=O carbon atom in acetone is planar, while the S=O sulfur atom in DMSO is ­pyramidal. Draw Lewis structures for DMSO and acetone, predict the hybridizations, and explain these observations.

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Textbook Question

Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same ­compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same ­compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).

(a) CH3CH2CH2CH3 and (CH3)3CH

(b) CH2=CH–CH2Cl and CHCl=CH–CH3

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of the ones that do.

(a) CH3CH=CHCH3

(b) CH3C≡CCH3

(c) CH2=C(CH3)2

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Textbook Question

In pent-2-yne (CH3CCCH2CH3), there are four atoms in a straight line. Use dashed lines and wedges to draw a three-dimensional representation of this molecule, and circle the four atoms that are in a straight line.

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