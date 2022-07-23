a. Draw the structure of cis-CH3CH=CHCH2CH3 showing the pi bond with its proper geometry.
b. Circle the six coplanar atoms in this compound.
a. Draw the structure of cis-CH3CH=CHCH2CH3 showing the pi bond with its proper geometry.
b. Circle the six coplanar atoms in this compound.
Circle the coplanar atoms in the following structure:
Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of the ones that do.
(d)
(e)
(f) CH3CH=NCH3
Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).
(c)
(d)
Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).
(a) CH3CH2CH2CH3 and (CH3)3CH
(b) CH2=CH–CH2Cl and CHCl=CH–CH3
In pent-2-yne (CH3CCCH2CH3), there are four atoms in a straight line. Use dashed lines and wedges to draw a three-dimensional representation of this molecule, and circle the four atoms that are in a straight line.