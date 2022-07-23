Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
a.
b.
c.
d.
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
a.
b.
c.
d.
1. From what you remember of electronegativities, show the direction of the dipole moments of the following bonds.
2. In each case, predict whether the dipole moment is relatively large (electronegativity difference >0.5) or small.
a. C—Cl
b. C—H
c. C—Li
d. C—N
e. C—O
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
e.
f.
g.
h.
Give the molecular formula of each compound shown
(g)
(h)
Give the molecular formula of each compound shown
(d)
(e)
(f)
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
i.
j.
k.
l.