Textbook Question
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
a.
b.
c.
d.
794
views
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
a.
b.
c.
d.
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
e.
f.
g.
h.
Give the molecular formula of each compound shown
(g)
(h)
For each of the following structures,
1. Draw a Lewis structure; fill in any nonbonding electrons.
2. Calculate the formal charge on each atom other than hydrogen
d. [(CH3)3O]+
e. CH3NC
f. (CH3)4NBr
Give the molecular formula of each compound shown
(d)
(e)
(f)
Give the molecular formula of each compound shown
(a)
(b)
(c)