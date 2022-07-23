Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of the ones that do.
(d)
(e)
(f) CH3CH=NCH3
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Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of the ones that do.
(d)
(e)
(f) CH3CH=NCH3
Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).
(c)
(d)
Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).
(a) CH3CH2CH2CH3 and (CH3)3CH
(b) CH2=CH–CH2Cl and CHCl=CH–CH3