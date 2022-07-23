Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) has been used as an anti-inflammatory rub for race horses. DMSO and acetone appear to have similar structures, but the C=O carbon atom in acetone is planar, while the S=O sulfur atom in DMSO is pyramidal. Draw Lewis structures for DMSO and acetone, predict the hybridizations, and explain these observations.
Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Chapter 1, Problem 59c,d
Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).
(c)
(d)
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1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the molecular formulas of the two structures in each pair. Determine if the molecular formulas are identical or different. If they are different, the structures are not isomers.
Step 2: If the molecular formulas are identical, examine the connectivity of atoms in each structure. If the connectivity differs, the structures are constitutional (structural) isomers.
Step 3: If the connectivity is the same, check for stereoisomerism. Look for differences in spatial arrangement, such as cis-trans isomerism around double bonds or rings.
Step 4: If the spatial arrangement and connectivity are identical, the structures represent the same compound.
Step 5: Summarize the relationship for each pair based on the analysis above, ensuring clarity in distinguishing between the possible relationships: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional isomers, or not isomers.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Isomerism
Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. The main types of isomers include structural isomers, which differ in the connectivity of atoms, and stereoisomers, which have the same connectivity but differ in spatial arrangement.
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Cis-Trans Isomerism
Cis-trans isomerism is a specific type of stereoisomerism that occurs in compounds with restricted rotation around a double bond or a ring structure. In cis isomers, substituents are on the same side of the double bond or ring, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This geometric distinction can significantly affect the physical properties of the compounds.
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Constitutional Isomers
Constitutional isomers, also known as structural isomers, are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the connectivity of their atoms. This means that the atoms are bonded together in different ways, leading to distinct compounds with unique properties. Understanding constitutional isomers is crucial for analyzing relationships between different chemical structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of the ones that do.
(d)
(e)
(f) CH3CH=NCH3
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Textbook Question
Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).
(a) CH3CH2CH2CH3 and (CH3)3CH
(b) CH2=CH–CH2Cl and CHCl=CH–CH3
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Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of the ones that do.
(a) CH3CH=CHCH3
(b) CH3C≡CCH3
(c) CH2=C(CH3)2
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