Textbook Question
Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for
b. five compounds of formula C3H6O
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Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for
b. five compounds of formula C3H6O
Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
i. CH3OSO2OCH3
j. CH3C(NH)CH3
k. (CH3)3CNO
Draw a Lewis structure for each compound. Include all nonbonding pairs of electrons.
a. CH3COCH2CHCHCOOH
b. NCCH2COCH2CHO
Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for
a. three compounds of formula C3H8O
Draw Lewis structures for
a. two compounds of formula C4H10
b. two compounds of formula C2H6O
Draw a line-angle formula for each compound.
a. CH3COCH2CHCHCOOH
b. NCCH2COCH2CHO