Textbook Question
Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
i. CH3OSO2OCH3
j. CH3C(NH)CH3
k. (CH3)3CNO
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Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
i. CH3OSO2OCH3
j. CH3C(NH)CH3
k. (CH3)3CNO
Draw a line-angle formula for each compound.
c. CH2CHCH(OH)CH2CO2H
d. CH2CHC(CH3)CHCOOCH3
Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
e. CH3CHO
f. CH3S(O)CH3
g. H2SO4
h. CH3NCO
Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
a. N2H4
b. N2H2
c. (CH3)2NH2Cl
d. CH3CN
Draw Lewis structures for
a. two compounds of formula C4H10
b. two compounds of formula C2H6O
Draw a line-angle formula for each compound.
a. CH3COCH2CHCHCOOH
b. NCCH2COCH2CHO