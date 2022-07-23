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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 38g,h
Chapter 1, Problem 38g,h

Give the molecular formula of each compound shown
(g)
(h)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of compound (g): It is a benzene ring with a methyl group (CH₃) and a sulfonic acid group (SO₃H) attached.
Determine the number of each type of atom in compound (g): The benzene ring contributes C₆H₅, the methyl group adds CH₃, and the sulfonic acid group adds SO₃H.
Combine the contributions from each part of compound (g) to find the molecular formula: Add the atoms from the benzene ring, methyl group, and sulfonic acid group.
Identify the structure of compound (h): It is a five-membered ring with two ketone groups (C=O) and a methoxy group (OCH₃) attached.
Determine the number of each type of atom in compound (h): Count the carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms from the ring, ketone groups, and methoxy group, then combine them to find the molecular formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Skeletal Structure Interpretation

Skeletal structures are a shorthand representation of organic molecules where carbon atoms are implied at the junctions of lines and hydrogen atoms are omitted. Each line represents a bond, and heteroatoms like oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur are explicitly shown. Understanding how to interpret these structures is crucial for determining the molecular formula of a compound.
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Functional Groups Identification

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that have characteristic properties and reactivity. In the given image, the sulfonic acid group (SO3H) and carbonyl groups (C=O) are key functional groups. Recognizing these groups helps in understanding the chemical behavior of the compounds and is essential for writing the correct molecular formula.
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Molecular Formula Determination

The molecular formula of a compound indicates the number and type of atoms present. To determine it from a skeletal structure, count the carbon atoms at the vertices and ends of lines, add the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms to satisfy carbon's tetravalency, and include any heteroatoms. This process allows for the accurate representation of the compound's composition.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.

a.

b.

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

1. From what you remember of electronegativities, show the direction of the dipole moments of the following bonds.

2. In each case, predict whether the dipole moment is relatively large (electronegativity difference >0.5) or small.

a. C—Cl

b. C—H

c. C—Li

d. C—N

e. C—O

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Textbook Question

For each of the following structures,

1. Draw a Lewis structure; fill in any nonbonding electrons.

2. Calculate the formal charge on each atom other than hydrogen

d. [(CH3)3O]+

e. CH3NC

f. (CH3)4NBr

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Textbook Question

Give the molecular formula of each compound shown

(d)

(e)

(f)

1064
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Textbook Question

Draw complete Lewis structures, including lone pairs, for the following compounds.

(g)

(h)

1399
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Textbook Question

Give the molecular formula of each compound shown

(a)

(b)

(c)

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