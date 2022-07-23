Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(a)
(b)
(c)
Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(a)
(b)
(c)
Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the central atoms in
a. but-2-ene, CH3CH=CHCH3
Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of those that do.
(a) CHF=CHF
(b) F2C=CH2
(c) CH2=CH–CH2–CH3
Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the carbon and nitrogen atoms in acetonitrile (CH3–C≡N:).
Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the central atoms in
b. CH3CH=NH
Two compounds with the formula CH3–CH=N–CH3 are known.
b. What two compounds have this formula?
c. Explain why only one compound with the formula (CH3)2CNCH3 is known.