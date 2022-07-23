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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 22
Chapter 1, Problem 22

For each pair of structures, determine whether they represent different compounds or a single compound.

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1
Examine the connectivity of atoms in each pair of structures. Determine if the atoms are connected in the same sequence (same connectivity) or if there are differences in the bonding pattern.
Check for stereochemistry in the structures. Look for chiral centers, double bonds with cis/trans (E/Z) isomerism, or other stereochemical features that might distinguish the compounds.
Determine if the structures are related by a conformational change (e.g., rotation around a single bond). If they are, they represent the same compound in different conformations.
If the structures have the same connectivity but differ in stereochemistry, classify them as stereoisomers. If they have different connectivity, classify them as different compounds.
Summarize your findings for each pair of structures, specifying whether they represent the same compound, stereoisomers, or different compounds based on the analysis above.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. Isomers can be classified into structural isomers, which differ in connectivity, and stereoisomers, which differ in spatial arrangement.
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Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, often using Lewis structures or skeletal formulas. Understanding these representations is crucial for identifying whether two structures are the same compound or different, as even slight variations in structure can indicate different compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for determining the identity of a compound and can help differentiate between isomers, as different functional groups can lead to distinct chemical behaviors.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:

same compound

constitutional isomers (structural isomers)

cis-trans isomers

not isomers (different molecular formula)


(a)

(b)

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the central atoms in

a. but-2-ene, CH3CH=CHCH3

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of those that do.

(a) CHF=CHF

(b) F2C=CH2

(c) CH2=CH–CH2–CH3

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Textbook Question

Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the carbon and nitrogen atoms in acetonitrile (CH3–C≡N:).

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Textbook Question

Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the central atoms in

b. CH3CH=NH

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Textbook Question

Two compounds with the formula CH3–CH=N–CH3 are known.

b. What two compounds have this formula?

c. Explain why only one compound with the formula (CH3)2CNCH3 is known.

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