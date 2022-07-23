For each pair of structures, determine whether they represent different compounds or a single compound.
Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the central atoms in
a. but-2-ene, CH3CH=CHCH3
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Key Concepts
Hybridization
Molecular Geometry
Bond Angles
Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the carbon and nitrogen atoms in acetonitrile (CH3–C≡N:).
Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the central atoms in
b. CH3CH=NH
The electrostatic potential maps for ammonia and water are shown here. The structure of ammonia is shown within its EPM. Note how the lone pair creates a region of high electron potential (red), and the hydrogens are in regions of low electron potential (blue). Show how your three-dimensional structure of water corresponds with its EPM.
Make a model of propane (C3H8), and draw this model using dashed lines and wedges to represent bonds going back and coming forward.
Predict the hybridization of the oxygen atom in water, H2O. Draw a picture of its three-dimensional structure, and explain why its bond angle is 104.5°.