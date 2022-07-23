Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 18
Chapter 1, Problem 18

Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the carbon and nitrogen atoms in acetonitrile (CH3–C≡N:).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of acetonitrile, which is CH3C≡N. The molecule consists of a methyl group (CH3) attached to a carbon-nitrogen triple bond.
Determine the hybridization of the carbon atom in the methyl group (CH3). The carbon is bonded to three hydrogen atoms and one other carbon atom, making a total of four sigma bonds. This suggests sp3 hybridization.
Determine the geometry around the sp3 hybridized carbon atom in the methyl group. With sp3 hybridization, the geometry is tetrahedral, and the bond angles are approximately 109.5 degrees.
Examine the carbon atom in the carbon-nitrogen triple bond (C≡N). This carbon is involved in one sigma bond with the nitrogen and one sigma bond with the adjacent carbon, along with two pi bonds. This indicates sp hybridization.
Determine the geometry around the sp hybridized carbon and nitrogen atoms in the C≡N group. The geometry is linear, with bond angles of 180 degrees, due to the sp hybridization.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the process of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals, which can form sigma bonds or accommodate lone pairs. In acetonitrile, the carbon atom bonded to nitrogen is sp hybridized, resulting in a linear geometry, while the carbon in the methyl group is sp3 hybridized, leading to a tetrahedral geometry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:43
Using bond sites to predict hybridization

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule. For acetonitrile, the carbon-nitrogen triple bond results in a linear geometry around the sp hybridized carbon and nitrogen atoms, while the sp3 hybridized carbon in the methyl group has a tetrahedral geometry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:44
Molecular Geometry Explained.

Bond Angles

Bond angles are the angles between adjacent bonds in a molecule. In acetonitrile, the sp hybridized carbon and nitrogen atoms form a linear structure with a bond angle of 180 degrees. The sp3 hybridized carbon in the methyl group has bond angles of approximately 109.5 degrees, typical for a tetrahedral geometry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:46
What is angle strain?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each pair of structures, determine whether they represent different compounds or a single compound.

1442
views
Textbook Question

Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the central atoms in

a. but-2-ene, CH3CH=CHCH3

2727
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of those that do.

(a) CHF=CHF

(b) F2C=CH2

(c) CH2=CH–CH2–CH3

2336
views
Textbook Question

Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the central atoms in

b. CH3CH=NH

2849
views
Textbook Question

The electrostatic potential maps for ammonia and water are shown here. The structure of ammonia is shown within its EPM. Note how the lone pair creates a region of high electron potential (red), and the hydrogens are in regions of low electron potential (blue). Show how your three-dimensional structure of water corresponds with its EPM.

1576
views
Textbook Question

Two compounds with the formula CH3–CH=N–CH3 are known.

b. What two compounds have this formula?

c. Explain why only one compound with the formula (CH3)2CNCH3 is known.

3017
views