Textbook Question
Draw complete Lewis structures for the following condensed structural formulas.
(d) CH2CHCHO
(e) (CH3)3CCOCHCH2
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Draw complete Lewis structures for the following condensed structural formulas.
(d) CH2CHCHO
(e) (CH3)3CCOCHCH2
Give Lewis structures corresponding to the following line–angle structures. Give the molecular formula for each structure.
(a)
(b)
Give Lewis structures corresponding to the following line–angle structures. Give the molecular formula for each structure.
(c)
(d)
Give Lewis structures corresponding to the following line–angle structures. Give the molecular formula for each structure.
(g)
(h)
Draw line-angle structures for the compounds (a) through (h).
a. CH3(CH2)3CH(CH3)2
b. (CH3)2CHCH2Cl
Draw line-angle structures for the compounds (a) through (h).
c. CH3CH2COCN
d. CH2CHCHO