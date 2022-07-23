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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 12g,h
Chapter 1, Problem 12g,h

Give Lewis structures corresponding to the following line–angle structures. Give the molecular formula for each structure.
(g)
(h)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the line-angle structure. In organic chemistry, line-angle structures are a simplified way to represent molecules. Each vertex or end of a line represents a carbon atom, and lines represent bonds between atoms. Hydrogen atoms are usually not shown explicitly unless they are bonded to atoms other than carbon.
Step 2: Identify the carbon skeleton. Count the number of vertices and lines to determine the number of carbon atoms and the connectivity between them. This will help you establish the basic framework of the molecule.
Step 3: Add hydrogen atoms. Each carbon atom forms four bonds. If a carbon atom is bonded to fewer than four atoms in the line-angle structure, add hydrogen atoms to complete its valency. Remember that hydrogen atoms are often implied in these structures.
Step 4: Consider other atoms or groups. If the line-angle structure includes atoms other than carbon and hydrogen (such as oxygen, nitrogen, or halogens), ensure they are correctly represented in the Lewis structure with their respective valencies satisfied.
Step 5: Write the molecular formula. Once the Lewis structure is complete, count the number of each type of atom present in the molecule to write the molecular formula. This formula should reflect the total number of each atom type in the structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms of a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They are essential for visualizing the arrangement of electrons around atoms, which helps in predicting the molecule's shape, reactivity, and properties. Each line represents a pair of shared electrons, while dots represent lone pairs.
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Line-Angle Structures

Line-angle structures, also known as skeletal structures, are a simplified representation of organic molecules where lines represent chemical bonds and vertices represent carbon atoms. Hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for simplicity. Understanding these structures is crucial for converting them into more detailed representations like Lewis structures.
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Molecular Formula

A molecular formula indicates the number and type of atoms present in a molecule. It provides a concise way to convey the composition of a compound, such as C6H12O6 for glucose. Determining the molecular formula from a structure involves counting the number of each type of atom present in the molecule, which is essential for understanding its chemical identity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give Lewis structures corresponding to the following line–angle structures. Give the molecular formula for each structure.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

Give Lewis structures corresponding to the following line–angle structures. Give the molecular formula for each structure.

(c)

(d)

1832
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Textbook Question

Give Lewis structures corresponding to the following line–angle structures. Give the molecular formula for each structure.

(e)

(f)

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1
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Textbook Question

Draw line-angle structures for the compounds (a) through (h).

e. (CH3)3CCOCHCH2

f. CH3COCOOH

2470
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Textbook Question

Draw line-angle structures for the compounds (a) through (h).

a. CH3(CH2)3CH(CH3)2 

b. (CH3)2CHCH2Cl 

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Textbook Question

Draw line-angle structures for the compounds (a) through (h).

c. CH3CH2COCN

d. CH2CHCHO

2397
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