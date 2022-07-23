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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 35a,b
Chapter 2, Problem 35a,b

Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.
(a) CH3CH2OCH3 or CH3CH(OH)CH3
(b) CH3CH2CH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the factors affecting boiling points. Boiling points are influenced by molecular weight, intermolecular forces (such as hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces), and molecular structure.
Step 2: Analyze compound pair (a): CH3CH2OCH3 (an ether) vs. CH3CH(OH)CH3 (an alcohol). Alcohols can form hydrogen bonds due to the presence of an -OH group, which significantly increases their boiling point compared to ethers that primarily exhibit dipole-dipole interactions and London dispersion forces.
Step 3: Consider the molecular structure of CH3CH(OH)CH3. The presence of the hydroxyl group (-OH) allows for hydrogen bonding, which is a strong intermolecular force, leading to a higher boiling point compared to CH3CH2OCH3.
Step 4: Analyze compound pair (b): CH3CH2CH2CH3 (butane) vs. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 (pentane). Both are alkanes, and their boiling points are primarily influenced by London dispersion forces, which increase with molecular weight and surface area.
Step 5: Compare the molecular weights and structures of CH3CH2CH2CH3 and CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3. Pentane has a higher molecular weight and larger surface area than butane, leading to stronger London dispersion forces and a higher boiling point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the forces that hold molecules together, affecting properties like boiling points. The main types are hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. Hydrogen bonding, which occurs in molecules with N-H, O-H, or F-H bonds, is particularly strong and can significantly increase boiling points compared to molecules with only dispersion forces.
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Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a strong type of dipole-dipole interaction that occurs when hydrogen is bonded to highly electronegative atoms like oxygen, nitrogen, or fluorine. This bond creates a significant attraction between molecules, raising the boiling point. In the given pairs, CH3CH(OH)CH3 can form hydrogen bonds due to the presence of an -OH group, unlike CH3CH2OCH3, which lacks this capability.
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Molecular Size and Surface Area

The size and surface area of a molecule influence its boiling point due to London dispersion forces, which increase with larger surface areas. In the given pairs, CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 is larger than CH3CH2CH2CH3, leading to stronger dispersion forces and a higher boiling point. Larger molecules have more electrons and a greater surface area, enhancing these forces.
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Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.

(e)

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Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.

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