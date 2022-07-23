Rank the following species in order of increasing acidity. Explain your reasons for ordering them as you do.
HF NH3 H2SO4 CH3OH CH3COOH H3O+ H2O
Rank the following species in order of increasing acidity. Explain your reasons for ordering them as you do.
HF NH3 H2SO4 CH3OH CH3COOH H3O+ H2O
N-Methylpyrrolidine has a boiling point of 81 °C, and piperidine has a boiling point of 106 °C.
c. N,N-Dimethylformamide has a boiling point of 150 °C, and N-methylacetamide has a boiling point of 206 °C, for a difference of 56 °C. Explain why these two nitrogen-containing isomers have a much larger boiling point difference than the two amine isomers. Also explain why these two amides have higher boiling points than any of the other four compounds shown (two amines, an ether, and an alcohol).
Diethyl ether and butan-1-ol are isomers, and they have similar solubilities in water. Their boiling points are very different, however. Explain why these two compounds have similar solubility properties but dramatically different boiling points.
Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.
(e)
(f)
Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.
(c) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 or (CH3)2CH2CH2CH3
(d) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2Cl
N-Methylpyrrolidine has a boiling point of 81 °C, and piperidine has a boiling point of 106 °C.
b. Tetrahydropyran has a boiling point of 88 °C, and cyclopentanol has a boiling point of 141 °C. These two isomers have a boiling point difference of 53 °C. Explain why the two oxygen-containing isomers have a much larger boiling point difference than the two amine isomers.