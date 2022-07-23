Rank the following species in order of increasing acidity. Explain your reasons for ordering them as you do.
HF NH3 H2SO4 CH3OH CH3COOH H3O+ H2O
Rank the following species in order of increasing acidity. Explain your reasons for ordering them as you do.
HF NH3 H2SO4 CH3OH CH3COOH H3O+ H2O
All of the following compounds can react as acids. Without using a table of acidities, rank them in order of increasing acidity. Explain your ranking.
a. CH3CH2SO3H
b. CH3CH2OH
c. CH3CH2COOH
d. CH3CHClCOOH
e. ClCH2CH2COOH
N-Methylpyrrolidine has a boiling point of 81 °C, and piperidine has a boiling point of 106 °C.
c. N,N-Dimethylformamide has a boiling point of 150 °C, and N-methylacetamide has a boiling point of 206 °C, for a difference of 56 °C. Explain why these two nitrogen-containing isomers have a much larger boiling point difference than the two amine isomers. Also explain why these two amides have higher boiling points than any of the other four compounds shown (two amines, an ether, and an alcohol).
Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.
(a) CH3CH2OCH3 or CH3CH(OH)CH3
(b) CH3CH2CH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
Rank the following species in order of increasing basicity. Explain your reasons for ordering them as you do.
NH3 CH3O– H2O CH3COO– NaOH NH2– HSO4–
Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.
(c) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 or (CH3)2CH2CH2CH3
(d) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2Cl