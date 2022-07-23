Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(e) (CH3)3C–O– + CH3CH2OH ⇌
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(e) (CH3)3C–O– + CH3CH2OH ⇌
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(g) KOH + CH3CH2OH ⇌
Suggest carbonyl compounds and reducing agents that might be used to form the following alcohols.
(b) 1-cyclohexylpropan-1-ol
Show how you would synthesize the following:
f. 2,5-dimethylhexane from a four-carbon alkyl halide
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(d)
Suggest carbonyl compounds and reducing agents that might be used to form the following alcohols.
(a) octan-1-ol