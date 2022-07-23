Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(e) (CH3)3C–O– + CH3CH2OH ⇌
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(e) (CH3)3C–O– + CH3CH2OH ⇌
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(f) (CH3)3C–O– + H2O ⇌
Show how you would synthesize the following:
c. cyclohexylmethanol from an alkyl halide using an SN2 reaction
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(d)
Show how you would synthesize the following:
e. cis-pent-2-en-1-thiol from a suitable alkenyl halide
Show how you would synthesize the following:
a. 2-phenylethanol by the addition of formaldehyde to a suitable Grignard reagent