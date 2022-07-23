Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(e) (CH3)3C–O– + CH3CH2OH ⇌
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(e) (CH3)3C–O– + CH3CH2OH ⇌
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(g) KOH + CH3CH2OH ⇌
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(f) (CH3)3C–O– + H2O ⇌
Show how you would synthesize the following:
c. cyclohexylmethanol from an alkyl halide using an SN2 reaction
Show how you would synthesize the following:
f. 2,5-dimethylhexane from a four-carbon alkyl halide
Show how you would synthesize the following:
e. cis-pent-2-en-1-thiol from a suitable alkenyl halide