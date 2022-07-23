Predict which member of each pair will be more acidic. Explain your answers.
d. 2,2-dichloropropan-1-ol or 2,2-difluoropropan-1-ol
Predict which member of each pair will be more acidic. Explain your answers.
d. 2,2-dichloropropan-1-ol or 2,2-difluoropropan-1-ol
Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each diol
(d)
(e)
Without looking them up, rank the following compounds in decreasing order of acidity. These examples represent large classes of compounds that differ widely in acidity.
water, ethanol, 2-chloroethanol, tert-butyl alcohol, ammonia, sulfuric acid, hexane, hex-1-yne, acetic acid
Predict which member of each pair will be more soluble in water. Explain the reasons for your answers.
(a) hexan-1-ol or cyclohexanol
(b) heptan-1-ol or 4-methylphenol
(c) 3-ethylhexan-3-ol or octan-2-ol
(d) hexan-2-ol or cyclooctane-1,4-diol
(e)
Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each diol
(a) CH3CH(OH)(CH2)4CH(OH)C(CH3)3
(b) HO-(CH2)8-OH
(c)
Predict which member of each pair will be more acidic. Explain your answers.
c. 2-chloroethanol or 2,2-dichloroethanol