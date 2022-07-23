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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 4d,e
Chapter 10, Problem 4d,e

Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each diol
(d) Chemical structure of a diol with two hydroxyl (OH) groups attached to a carbon chain.
(e) Structural representation of a diol with hydroxyl groups attached to a square-shaped carbon framework.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of compound (d). Identify the longest carbon chain that includes both hydroxyl (-OH) groups. The main chain contains five carbons, and the hydroxyl groups are attached to carbons 2 and 3.
Step 2: Number the carbon chain such that the hydroxyl groups receive the lowest possible numbers. In this case, numbering starts from the left, making the hydroxyl groups on carbons 2 and 3.
Step 3: Identify and name any substituents attached to the main chain. There is a cyclopentyl group attached to carbon 3 of the main chain.
Step 4: Combine the substituent name, the positions of the hydroxyl groups, and the parent chain name. Use the suffix '-diol' to indicate the presence of two hydroxyl groups.
Step 5: For compound (e), identify the cyclobutane ring as the parent structure. The hydroxyl groups are attached to two different carbons, one with a wedge bond (indicating stereochemistry) and the other with a dashed bond. Assign stereochemical descriptors (R/S or cis/trans) based on the configuration of the hydroxyl groups.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and their positions. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming diols, which are compounds containing two hydroxyl (-OH) groups.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Diols

Diols, also known as glycols, are organic compounds that contain two hydroxyl groups. They can be classified as vicinal (adjacent) or geminal (on the same carbon atom) based on the positioning of the -OH groups. Recognizing the structure and type of diol is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name, as it influences the naming conventions used.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of diols, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is the functional group that defines their reactivity and properties. Identifying functional groups is vital for applying IUPAC rules and ensuring the correct naming of compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Dimethylamine, (CH3)2NH, has a molecular weight of 45 and a boiling point of 7.4 °C. Trimethylamine, (CH3)3N, has a higher molecular weight (59) but a lower boiling point (3.5 °C). Explain this apparent discrepancy.

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Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.

(c) C3H6O

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Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.

(d) C3H4O

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Textbook Question

Predict which member of each pair will be more soluble in water. Explain the reasons for your answers.

(a) hexan-1-ol or cyclohexanol

(b) heptan-1-ol or 4-methylphenol

(c) 3-ethylhexan-3-ol or octan-2-ol

(d) hexan-2-ol or cyclooctane-1,4-diol

(e)


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Textbook Question

Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each diol

(a) CH3CH(OH)(CH2)4CH(OH)C(CH3)3

(b) HO-(CH2)8-OH

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict which member of each pair will be more acidic. Explain your answers.

c. 2-chloroethanol or 2,2-dichloroethanol

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