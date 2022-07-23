Step 5: For part (d) and (e), compare hexan-2-ol and cyclooctane-1,4-diol, and the two structures in the image. Cyclooctane-1,4-diol has two hydroxyl groups, increasing its ability to form hydrogen bonds with water, making it more soluble than hexan-2-ol. Similarly, in part (e), the molecule with two hydroxyl groups will be more soluble in water due to increased hydrogen bonding compared to the molecule with no hydroxyl groups.